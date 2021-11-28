Omicron symptoms mild so far, says South African doctor who spotted it
The South African doctor who first spotted the new variant says patients are showing very mild symptoms so far.Full Article
Dr Angelique Coetzee said that patients had symptoms that did not fit the 'traditional' mould of Covid.
Dr Angelique Coetzee noticed otherwise healthy patients demonstrating unusual symptoms and worries how the new variant might hurt..