Israel flipping out over spread of new "Omicron" covid strain – vaccines and "boosters" proving to be medically useless
Published
(Natural News) Despite having one of the most highly vaccinated populations in the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Israel is on the verge of another public health emergency meltdown due to the latest “Omicron” strain of the Chinese Virus. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, just before announcing the commencement of the Hannukah holiday, told the...Full Article