Moderna CEO: Existing COVID vaccines, treatments may not work well against omicron variant
Published
(Natural News) Massachusetts-based vaccine maker Moderna has admitted that existing treatments and vaccines against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) will be less effective against the B11529 omicron variant. The strain first identified in South Africa reportedly possessed more mutations than the earlier B16172 delta variant. Speaking to the Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the high...Full Article