Pandemic nurse shortage: Kentucky gov declares an emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor declared the state's chronic nursing shortage to be an emergency Thursday, taking executive actions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to boost enrollment in nurse-training programs.



Kentucky is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024, to help fill gaps caused by retirements and people leaving the profession, Gov. Andy Beshear said. His new executive order includes “immediate actions that we believe will provide some relief," the Democratic governor said. "Obviously long term there is a lot to do.”



The nurse staffing emergency in Kentucky reflects a national epidemic created by the pandemic. Health leaders say the problem is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies.



Such severe shortages threaten “not only the health of patients but the entire health care delivery system,” Beshear said at a news conference.



He added that Kentucky is operating 12% to 20% short of “needed nursing volume.”



“In the midst of a pandemic, and in the midst of a shortage this dire, we’ve got to do things a little bit differently, to make sure that we get the results we need at the time that we need them the most,” the governor said.



His executive order aims to get more students into Kentucky nursing programs.



It requires the state Board of Nursing to approve requests for enrollment increases from schools that show sufficient resources to accommodate more students, he said.



Nursing schools will be expected to report the number of vacant student slots to the state nursing board each month, the governor said. Those vacancies will be posted on the board’s website to let prospective students know where spots are...