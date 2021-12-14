FDA pick Califf parries questions at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration parried questions on crises ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the opioid epidemic, during a Senate hearing Tuesday that seemed to bode well for his confirmation.



After the hearing was over, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he would oppose Dr. Robert Califf's nomination. But Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and ranking GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina both have said they would support him.



Califf, who served briefly as FDA commissioner toward the end of the Obama administration, promised that if confirmed he would use data to streamline the approval of COVID treatments and tests, conduct a full review of the agency's controversial handling of opioid painkillers, maintain focus on tobacco regulation, work to make prescription drugs more affordable, and confront medical misinformation on social media.



A cardiologist with strong connections to the pharmaceutical industry and academic research centers, Califf insisted that public service is his motivation for returning to the FDA. In a self-deprecating aside, he referred to himself as “a 70-year-old person with nothing to gain."



His most pointed questioning came from Sanders, who underscored Califf's connections to drug companies and his multimillion-dollar investments in pharma stocks. “What kind of comfort can you give to the American people when you have been so closely tied to the pharmaceutical industry yourself?” demanded Sanders.



Responded Califf: “I'm totally with you. The price of pharmaceuticals is way too high in this country."



New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan pressed Califf on the need to change FDA prescribing information for opioids, to better...