Live updates: UK prime minister denies stealth lockdown plan

LONDON — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rejecting accusations that new government warnings meant to curb the omicron variant of the coronavirus will essentially put Britain into another lockdown by stealth.



Johnson insisted on Thursday that despite fears about the rapidly spreading variant, the situation in the U.K. is different from last year because of the widespread use of vaccines and virus tests.



Johnson says if people want to attend public events, “the sensible thing to do is to get a test and to make sure that you’re being cautious.’’



“But we’re not saying that we want to cancel stuff, we’re not locking stuff down, and the fastest route back to normality is to get boosted” with another vaccine dose, he said.



The U.K. on Wednesday recorded its highest daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays.



