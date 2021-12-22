Covid: No new restrictions in England before Christmas - Boris Johnson
Published
But Boris Johnson says "we can't rule out any further measures after Christmas" as Omicron spreads fast.Full Article
Published
But Boris Johnson says "we can't rule out any further measures after Christmas" as Omicron spreads fast.Full Article
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the evidence does not yet justify stricter COVID-19 measures in England, both Scotland and..
The Welsh government has announced new Covid rules for sporting events as it continues to look unlikely that Boris Johnson will..