At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue.



As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back the coronavirus.



Batten shudders at the thought of the pandemic entering another calendar year.



“It is frustrating,” said the mother of two young children. “We all want to get back to our lives.”



Soon after the first vaccines were approved for use a year ago, West Virginia briefly led the nation in getting people the shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the state quickly hit a wall of resistance and its ranking began to slip. It's unclear how far it fell because of discrepancies between state and federal figures, but the struggle in Roane County suggests there is plenty of room for improvement.



Only about 45% of the county's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Nearly one-third of the state's 55 counties are under 50%, according to the CDC.



Reasons vary for residents’ struggles to embrace the vaccine. And Batten, one of the people on the front lines of a long, uphill battle to persuade the often unpersuadable, has probably heard most of them.



“There’s still, honestly, a lot of questions about the vaccine and what’s in it,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who are still scared because there’s not enough information out there for them. You have all that paranoia.”



But now, with the omicron strain of the virus suddenly raging through the U.S. population, the urgency of getting people to embrace the only effective known method of mitigating the virus has been ramped up.



State...