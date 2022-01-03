Dimitri Ndina: Post-Pfizer death of Tennessee doctor highlights shameless mainstream media propaganda campaigns that perpetuate mass formation psychosis
(Natural News) NASHVILLE — Mr. Shawn Kuhn was a 21-year-old college student we wrote about a couple months ago. He received his second Pfizer mRNA injection sometime in May 2021. Mr. Kuhn was hospitalized with a condition mainstream media called “COVID-19 pneumonia” by late August. He was in-and-out of Georgia hospitals for the next six weeks...Full Article