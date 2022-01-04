Biden urges concern, not alarm as omicron surges
The president emphasized that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have mitigated the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases..