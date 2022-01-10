Former Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon declares covid vaccines are "toxic by design" – they're weapons to reduce global population
Published
(Natural News) The Corona Investigative Committee in Germany held an online session that was attended by Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer, who shared the latest damning evidence about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.” Yeadon has become something of a “conspiracy theorist,” at least in the eyes of the establishment. Despite working at...Full Article