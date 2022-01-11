Lockdown party claims add to list of Boris Johnson scandals

LONDON (AP) — Allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff held a “bring your own booze” garden party while Britain was in lockdown are just the latest claims of wrongdoing to rattle the leader.



Cases of rule-bending and dishonesty have followed Johnson through his twin careers as journalist and politician. He was once fired from a newspaper for making up a quote, and later ousted from a Conservative Party post for lying about an extramarital affair.



He has always bounced back. But now discontent is growing inside Johnson's own Conservative Party over a leader often accused of acting as if rules don’t apply to him.



Here's a look at the scandals Johnson is currently facing.



CASH FOR CURTAINS



Johnson has faced months of allegations over refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment that prime ministers use as their official residence. Leaders are granted 30,000 pounds ($41,000) a year for upkeep, but after Johnson and his now-wife, Carrie, took up residence in 2019, they undertook a much more expensive overhaul, complete with designer wallpaper and pricey furniture.



Johnson’s office initially said he had paid for the redecoration himself, but it was later disclosed that it had been funded by a wealthy Conservative Party donor, David Brownlow.



Christopher Geidt, an ethics adviser appointed by Johnson, said the prime minister did not know where the money came from until the media reported it in early 2021, after which he paid it back.



“I have covered the costs. I have met the requirements I am obliged to meet in full,” Johnson said in April.



Geidt cleared the prime minister of wrongdoing in May.



After the media published WhatsApp exchanges between Johnson and Brownlow suggesting the prime minister did know where the money came from, Geidt last week expressed...