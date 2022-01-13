Price of liberty: Manitoba cabinet minister loses post for refusing to reveal vaccination status
(Natural News) Ron Schuler, Manitoba’s minister of infrastructure and emergency measures, was replaced by Reg Helwer for keeping mum about his Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination status. Helwer is also the minister for central services. “Liberty has its price, today I paid for mine,” Schuler tweeted on December 30, 2021. Premier Heather Stefanson, who announced the changes...Full Article