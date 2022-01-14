STUNNER: Documents reveal DARPA rejected gain of function research funding that led to COVID-19 because it was deemed TOO DANGEROUS... so why is the same spike protein found in vaccines?
Published
(Natural News) Shocking new evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic was not only completely avoidable but was actually facilitated by elements within the U.S. government has been brought to light this week by none other than Project Veritas. In a stunning post that was published on Monday, Project Veritas noted that military documents seen by the...Full Article