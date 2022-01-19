Nearly HALF of all Democrats favor rounding up unvaccinated people and forcing them into concentration camps... the LEFT have become vaccine Nazi extremists
(Natural News) According to a national phone survey by Rasmussen and the Heartland Institute, nearly HALF of all Democrats favor rounding up unvaccinated people and forcing them into covid concentration camps. Nearly half of the Democratic voters (48%) believe that governments should fine unvaccinated individuals and implement prison time for people who question the efficacy of...Full Article