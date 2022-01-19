Trucking companies sound alarm, say Canada's draconian vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers will devastate economy
Published
(Natural News) Trucking organizations are echoing warnings from individual haulers and trucking companies that vaccine mandates for drivers on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border are going to devastate economics and come at a time when the supply chain crisis continues to leave shelves bare in grocery and retail stores. According to The Post Millennial,...Full Article