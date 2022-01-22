Congress's 1/6 committee claims absolute power as it investigates citizens with no judicial limits

Congress's 1/6 committee claims absolute power as it investigates citizens with no judicial limits

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) In its ongoing attempt to investigate and gather information about private U.S. citizens, the Congressional 1/6 Committee is claiming virtually absolute powers that not even the FBI or other law enforcement agencies enjoy. Indeed, lawyers for the committee have been explicitly arguing that nothing proscribes or limits their authority to obtain data regarding whichever...

Full Article