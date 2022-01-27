Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed 'high risk'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Department of Health and Human Services is failing to meet its responsibilities for leading the nation’s response to public health emergencies including the coronavirus pandemic, extreme weather disasters and even potential bioterror attacks, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said in a sobering report Thursday.



The Government Accountability Office said it is designating HHS’ leadership and coordination of public health emergencies as a “high risk” area for the government. Such a “high risk” designation from the GAO carries no immediate penalties for an agency, but it signals to Congress that lawmakers need to pay special attention to that agency’s operations to avoid future debacles.



Longstanding “persistent deficiencies” at HHS “have hindered the nation’s response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and a variety of past threats,” the GAO said in its report. “If left unaddressed, these deficiencies will continue to hamper the nation’s ability to be prepared for, and effectively respond to, future threats."



The shortfalls include managing the medical supply chain, coordinating with federal and state agencies and providing clear and consistent communication to the public and the health care community, the GAO said.



The report, part of the GAO’s ongoing evaluation of the government’s pandemic response, comes as leading senators of both parties released draft legislation this week calling for a close study of the pandemic and an overhaul of HHS capabilities. Among the lawmakers' priorities are closer congressional oversight of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an HHS agency, building out the supply chain and improving coordination from the top rungs of HHS. Some of those address issues raised by the GAO report.



“Waiting to...