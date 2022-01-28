EXPLAINER: What's known about 'stealth' version of omicron?

Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant that has been found in more than 50 countries, including the United States.



This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. Danish scientists reported this week that preliminary information suggests it may be 1 1/2 times more contagious then the original variant.



But scientists say there’s a lot they still don’t know about it, including whether it causes more severe disease.



WHERE HAS IT SPREAD?



More than 18,000 genetic sequences of BA.2 have been uploaded to GISAID, a global platform for sharing coronavirus data, according to data collected by Scripps Research labs. The strain has been detected in at least 54 countries and 24 U.S. states.



“Thus far, we haven’t seen it start to gain ground” in the U.S., said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas, which identified three cases as of earlier this week.



The mutant appears much more common in Asia and Europe. In Denmark, it has spread quickly and become the dominant variant, according to State Serum Institute, which falls under the Danish Ministry of Health.



“Preliminary calculations indicate that BA.2 is one and a half times more contagious than BA.1,” the original omicron, the institute's Dr. Tyra Grove Krause said in a press release earlier this week. If it is more contagious, "it may mean that the wave of infections will be higher and will extend further into February compared to the previous projections.”



WHAT’S KNOWN ABOUT THIS VERSION OF THE VIRUS?



BA.2 has lots of mutations. About 20 of them in the spike protein that studs the outside...