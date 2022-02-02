Gov. Noem's abortion ban stifled by Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Republican-controlled South Dakota House committee declined Wednesday to consider a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem aimed at banning nearly all abortions, stifling a top item on the governor's agenda.



The Republican governor loudly trumpeted her proposal this year, which would have mimicked the private enforcement of a Texas law and prohibited abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity.



But it quickly met resistance when groups opposed to abortion access raised issues over her bill draft and Republican lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee declined to give it a hearing — a move rarely seen in the Legislature that signaled defiance of the governor.



“They showed up late to the game last minute, even last hour type stuff and it didn't pass,” said House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican. “Simple as that.”



Gosch said he shared Noem's goal of banning all abortions but that the language she proposed would “jeopardize” the state's involvement in a separate legal battle with Planned Parenthood, which operates the state's only clinic that regularly provides abortions.



Noem has touted support for the proposal from several national groups opposed to abortion access, but in-state groups flagged what they saw as problems with the bill.



"We were not in support of the governor’s original draft language," said Dale Bartscher, the director of South Dakota Right to Life.



He added that he too was worried it would endanger the state's standing in the case against Planned Parenthood, but that he hoped the governor would make revisions and bring it back.



Noem unveiled the proposal last month. It would have all but outlawed abortions in the state by prohibiting abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually...