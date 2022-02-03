Argentina reels as toxic batch of cocaine kills at least 20

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A batch of cocaine that has killed at least 20 people in Argentina appears to have been laced with a synthetic opioid, and police are scrambling to get as much of it off the streets as they can.



Health authorities say at least 84 people have been hospitalized after using the contaminated cocaine, some of whom remain on life-saving respiratory support. The victims were mostly young Argentines from poor neighborhoods around the nation's capital, Buenos Aires.



Police and public officials said that Argentina has never before suffered a drug-poisoning tragedy of this scale. Coverage of the deadly cocaine led national television broadcasts and was atop every newspaper.



Allan Santillán, 19, smoked the cocaine Tuesday night before going to sleep and his mother, a nurse, rushed him to a public hospital early the next morning.



“I woke up with my liver shot to hell, vomiting, and with stomach pains,” Santillán told The Associated Press in an interview at the hospital. His mother, Natalia Santillán, said she was relieved her son had survived, but lamented others′ deaths.



“A lot of dead kids, it’s all so sad,” she said. “Something needs to be done, urgently.”



Police had confiscated 15,000 small bags of the contaminated drug as of Thursday, and arrested seven people, Buenos Aires province’s federal crimes unit said in a statement.



Toxicology tests to determine which substance was mixed with the cocaine haven’t yet been completed. However, it appears to be a synthetic opioid used to intensify the effects of cocaine, according to Sergio Berni, security minister for the Buenos Aires province.



“Indirectly, we know it is an opioid, because the antidote is administered (to patients) and they react,” Berni told reporters in the capital.



One of the people...