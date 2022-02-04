EXPLAINER: Who must follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

A group of states is renewing a challenge to a federal mandate requiring millions of healthcare workers across the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19.



The vaccine requirement for Medicare and Medicaid providers was one of several mandates President Joe Biden’s administration imposed upon private-sector employers to try to drive up vaccination rates and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Health workers in about half the states were required to have their first dose of the vaccine by Jan. 27 while the rest will have to meet deadlines in February.



Two of Biden’s other high-profile orders are on hold. While the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the mandate for health care workers, it blocked a separate rule that would have required employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. A lower court also blocked a requirement for employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.



Biden’s various vaccine orders were challenged in court by Republican-led states, conservative groups and some businesses. The lawsuits argued in part that the mandates exceeded federal executive powers and infringed on states’ rights to regulate public health matters.



Through early February, 68 percent of the U.S. population age 5 and older was fully vaccinated.



Following is a rundown of the Biden vaccine mandates that affect the private sector and the status of the legal fights over them.



HEALTH WORKER MANDATE



What it would do: Under a rule published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid on Nov. 5, a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding are to require their workers to be vaccinated. The rule affects doctors, nurses, aides, technicians and even volunteers at hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient surgery centers,...