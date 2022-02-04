Alert: US death toll from COVID-19 tops 900,000, propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant

SeattlePI.com

NEW YORK (AP) — US death toll from COVID-19 tops 900,000, propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant.

