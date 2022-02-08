Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday.



The nine approved so far represent just a tiny fraction of the more than 6,400 requested by Air Force troops, and they come as other service members are challenging the lack of religious exemptions in court cases. The Marine Corps is the only other military service to grant any religious accommodations, allowing three so far. The Army and Navy have not approved any.



The services have come under criticism for their failure to grant religious exemptions, with members of Congress, the military and the public questioning if the review processes have been fair. All together, the services have received more than 14,000 requests for religious exemptions.



Military leaders have argued that religious exemptions to any of the many vaccines troops are required to get have been very rare over the years. Service members are required to get as many as 17 different vaccines, depending on where they deploy.



A federal judge in Texas granted a preliminary injunction last month, stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get the COVID vaccine.



Eight of the Air Force approvals came during the initial review process, and one was granted on appeal to senior Air Force leaders. So far, religious exemption requests from more than 3,200 airmen were denied, and another 3,200 are pending.



“The Department of the Air Force determined the service members’ accommodations could be supported with no impact to mission readiness,” the statement Tuesday said.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and military leaders have argued that...