Colorado mom who abused 7-year-old to death faces sentencing

DENVER (AP) — In late summer 2017, Olivia Gant cheerfully sang Hakuna Matata from “The Lion King” as she was wheeled into hospice care in Denver wearing purple pajamas. “It means no worries for the rest of your days,” she sang. The 7-year-old died less than a month later.



The video put out by her mother Kelly Turner is one of many clips highlighting the little girl's battle with disease and death, which authorities say was used by her mother to dupe doctors and call for favors and donations to help ease her daughter's pain.



Authorities say Turner spent years fabricating her daughter’s illness, gaining sympathy from television news stories and charitable foundations like Make-A-Wish, which even threw a “bat princess” costume party for Olivia at a hotel that cost $11,000.



The girl's cause of death was first listed as intestinal failure, but an autopsy later found no evidence of that condition. Authorities have not said what killed her but, according to the indictment, doctors went along with Turner’s push to stop feeding her daughter.



On Wednesday in a courtroom in Denver, Turner will be sentenced after pleading guilty last month to child abuse resulting in death, charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1 million, according to prosecutors. Turner had also been charged with several counts of first-degree murder, attempt to influence a public servant and forgery.



Turner is in custody pending sentencing.



Psychiatrists say Turner's behavior seems consistent with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder increasingly featured in movies and television in which parents or caregivers seek attention from the illness of their children or dependents and sometimes cause them injuries. But experts say these types of cases are not easy to detect. She brought up...