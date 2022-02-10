It was inevitable: Canadian government officials now declare peaceful convoy protesters to be "terrorists" engaged in an illegal "occupation" of Ottawa
Published
(Natural News) The Canadian Freedom Convoy of truckers is still going strong after a week and a half, which has so upset the political elite that they are now calling it an “insurrection.” Ottawa City Council member Diane Deans scolded the protesters, calling them “terrorists” and declaring their activities to be an illegal “occupation” of...Full Article