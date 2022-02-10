Nevada governor rescinds mask mandate effective immediately

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during a video statement from Carson City on Thursday that the state will no longer require masks in public places, effective immediately.



But the Democrat, who is up for reelection in November, said employers and schools and organizations including school districts can still set their own policies.



The governor acknowledged a wide divergence of opinion, and said he knew some people think the state is not ready to drop mask requirements.



But, “I have to make the decision, balancing all the factors and all the data that’s been presented to me,” Sisolak said.



The National Federation of Independent Business state chapter urged Sisolak on Wednesday to drop the mask mandate it says is making it hard for small businesses to retain and hire workers.



New COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But the spread of the virus remains far above CDC thresholds.



Separately, Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, the state's largest employer, said during an earnings conference call Wednesday that he anticipated the mask rule in Nevada would be relaxed.



"I expect that given positive COVID trends...