French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

PARIS (AP) — Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks Friday in an effort to blockade the French capital, despite a police ban.



From the Mediterranean coast to the northern city of Lille, the protesters organized their “freedom convoys” online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded Canada’s capital and blocked border crossings. The French action has no single leader or goal, and comes as months of protests against French government vaccination rules have been waning.



Paris region authorities deployed more than 7,000 police officers to tollbooths and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade. They threatened heavy fines and other punishments for those who defy the protest ban, which authorities said was necessary to prevent “risk to public order.”



Railing against France's vaccination pass required to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters waved French flags from their car windows and honked at onlookers. The convoys sought to avoid police detection by traveling local roads instead of the major highways leading into Paris.



It was unclear whether they would be able to enter Paris and join protests planned in the city Saturday.



Some of the French protesters are threatening to continue their journey to Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the European Union, and to meet up there with drivers from other countries on Monday.



Belgian authorities also banned the threatened blockade, and a similar convoy planned for Friday in Vienna was canceled after authorities banned it.



In France, dozens of cars left from a parking lot in the eastern city of Strasbourg on Friday, as scores of sympathizers brought them food and water and extra fuel, and cheered them on. A similar-sized...