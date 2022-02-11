So the "science" is NOT settled on vaccines, masks or lockdowns, as CNN scamdemic crisis actor Dr. Leana Wen now says lift ALL Covid restrictions (op-ed)
(Natural News) (Op-ed) Pandemic restrictions are coming to an end based on ZERO science because a crisis actor named Leana Wen says they are. “The science has changed,” she says on CNN, just a few months after demanding every American’s 100 percent compliance to getting vaccinated, wearing masks all day, and social distancing by exactly...Full Article