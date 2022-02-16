Virginia adopts plan to end school mask mandates March 1

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia's General Assembly moved swiftly Wednesday to put the final legislative touches on a bill that bans local school systems from imposing mask mandates on students, joining a number of other states that have taken similar measures.



Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin moved even more swiftly, holding a signing ceremony just hours after the bill's passage Wednesday afternoon with hundreds of supporters and school children on the Capitol steps, including a school-age girl who said she'd been suspended nine times for not wearing a mask.



“Since Day 1, we have advocated, we have stood together for parents' rights to make decisions for their children,” Youngkin said, drawing cheers.



The legislature passed the bill on Monday; Youngkin then amended it to add an emergency clause so that it could take effect before the typical July 1 enactment date for new legislation.



Under the amendments added by Youngkin, local systems must allow students to opt out of mask mandates beginning March 1.



Several states across the nation, including New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut, have taken steps in recent days to eliminate school mask mandates.



In Virginia, there was a brief discussion Wednesday on the House of Delegates floor about whether it's constitutional to enact legislation on an emergency basis by a simple majority vote.



Typically it requires a 4/5th supermajority of each body of the General Assembly to enact a law on an emergency basis for it to take immediate effect. But if the legislature passes a bill and the governor amends it, such amendments are adopted by a simple majority vote.



Democratic Del. Marcus Simon found a a 2010 precedent from former Republican Speaker Bill Howell indicating that governors can't do an end run around the supermajority...