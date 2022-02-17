San Francisco school board recall a warning for Democrats

The parents of San Francisco have spoken, and their message is echoing like a wake-up call across the country.



Fueled by pandemic frustration, parents launched a recall of three school board members that ended Tuesday with a landslide victory. It’s the latest salvo against school districts in the pandemic and could also be a warning for Democrats nationwide.



Like many parents in San Francisco, Kit Lam watched his two children sink into depression over a year of remote learning. It motivated him to join other parents collecting signatures for the recall.



“As a parent, you see your children suffering, and it hurts you," he said Wednesday. “The universal sentiment I see is that everyone is so angry. Everyone needs to channel their frustration. And that's what we did."



More than 70% of voters supported the recall of School Board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins, according to returns from the San Francisco Department of Elections.



What happened in San Francisco was both unique and similar to what is taking place around the country. Nationwide, parents have voiced discontent over lengthy pandemic school closures and the extended effects of distance learning on their children’s mental and academic health.



That was the seed of the recall in San Francisco, where two parents launched the effort in January 2021 after the school board kept schools closed. San Francisco public schools took longer to reopen than most in the country, and almost all of the district's 50,000 students stayed in distance learning until the fall.



Meanwhile, the school board spent its time on what many critics called misplaced priorities, including a months-long effort to rename 44 schools instead of focusing on reopening them.



Parents and other...