EXPLAINER: Why would world leaders balk at giving Putin DNA?

If knowledge is power, knowing the intimate secrets of one's DNA could be a powerful weapon. That might explain why the world leaders who hastened to Moscow in recent days for diplomatic talks seemed to balk at Russian-administered coronavirus tests.



But this may be a case where imagination is getting a bit ahead of what science is actually capable of.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to let Russia conduct a PCR test — while French officials said President Emmanuel Macron balked at some of the requirements to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading to speculation he didn’t want the Russian swab either.



Neither leader is known for opposition to COVID-19 countermeasures, so speculation arose that they were trying to keep genetic material out of Russia’s hands.



In the high-stakes world of national security and international espionage, global powers are always looking for an edge, and increasingly those new fronts are less tangible than the battlefield.



So gene science may one day be a useful addition to the arsenal, intelligence experts say. But scientists say that day might still be a long way away.



Here's a look at what may be — but probably isn't — afoot:



HAVE THE LEADERS ACTUALLY ACCUSED RUSSIA OF TRYING TO USE THEIR DNA FOR NEFARIOUS MEANS?



Well, no. But that hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation.



French officials bristled at questions and dismissed any idea that the Russians were trying to secretly get Macron’s DNA.



A French official said Russia's conditions for Macron to get close to Putin were “not acceptable” and “not compatible” with the French president’s agenda. Hence: the absurdly long marble table that Macron and Scholz shared with the Russian president and which spawned many memes.



German...