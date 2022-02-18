Tulsi Gabbard laces into "warmonger" Hillary Clinton following Durham bombshell she spied on 2016 Trump campaign
Published
(Natural News) Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is once again blasting her old nemesis, Hillary Clinton, following a filing by special counsel John Durham indicating that Clinton masterminded the ‘Russian collusion’ lie against then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump by hiring a company to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower and later, the White House....Full Article