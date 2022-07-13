Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms NYC system

NEW YORK (AP) — Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive.



City health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a “stable appointment infrastructure" as the vaccine supply increases.



Infections now exceed 1,000 from the growing outbreak in the U.S. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.



Vaccine shortages have added to anxiety around the virus. Health officials say anyone can get monkeypox, but most cases in the U.S. have been men who have sex with men.



“After COVID, this should have been easy,” said Daniel Ross, 25, a Harlem man who was one of the many who sought to make an appointment Tuesday. “I kept refreshing and refreshing. ... I was frustrated.”



Ross soon gave up on the appointment portal, which went down minutes after it went live.



“It’s going to haunt me,” he said. “Me being a gay man who lives in Harlem, there’s a lot of anxiety. I had four mosquito bites, and I was thinking what if this isn’t a mosquito bite?”



To date, New York City has administered nearly 7,000 vaccinations, while thousands more have been waiting for their chance to get inoculated against the virus. Health officials said they were expecting 14,500 doses this week.



Thus far, 267 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, a category of disease that includes smallpox. Officials said they were fairly certain that all of the new cases are likely monkeypox and that many more cases remain undiagnosed.



Learning from its...