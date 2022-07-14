If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Nature has given the human body a perfect air filtration system, but face masks make it ineffective
Published
(NaturalNews)
(Natural News) Nature has already provided an air filtration system that enhances the human body's respiratory system, and fooling around with it is insanity.It is simply astonishing that people still believe the mask narrative despiteÂ these face coveringsÂ proving useless in curbing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) … [Read More...]