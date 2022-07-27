Farmers dismayed by PM Justin Trudeau’s push to implement “regulated fertilizer reduction” policies that would crush food production
(NaturalNews)
(Natural News) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to implement "regulated fertilizer reduction" policies that the provinces and agriculture groups are pushing back against, as this could drastically reduce fertilizer use by 30 percent. This push to restrict farmers from growing food the conventional way is the Liberal Party's