Ex-JPMorgan executive, two traders await court decision over spoofing charges related to gold and silver price manipulations
Published
(NaturalNews)
(Natural News) A former JPMorgan executive and two other traders are now awaiting theÂ court'sÂ decision on the gold and silver price manipulation charges against them.Â The jury is now deliberating on the most significant case impacting the precious metals market in history after its three-week trial, which commenced on July 8.The said … [Read More...]