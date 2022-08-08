Biden admin set to decimate US military: New Pentagon report estimates massive number of troops could be dismissed for not receiving COVID-19 vaccine
(NaturalNews)
(Natural News) Not satisfied with merely destroying the U.S. economy and American families' ability to earn a living, Joe Biden's Obama handlers are now going after the U.S. military as well.According to Russia TodayÂ (RT), the Pentagon's website shows 268,858 "partially vaccinated" individuals across the Army, Marines, Navy and Air … [Read More...]