Protester: San Francisco paramedic sedated her involuntarily

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A protester has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of San Francisco claiming that a paramedic, under the direction of a police sergeant, injected her against her will with a sedative while she was handcuffed after being removed from a Golden State Warriors championship game for demonstrating in favor of abortion rights.



Kareim McKnight and a friend, Amanda Piasecki, were at Game 5 of the Warriors series against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on June 13 when they walked onto the main floor and displayed a banner that read “Overturn Roe? Hell No!" A draft of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.



Video shared by McKnight's attorney, John Burris, who filed the lawsuit this week, showed security guards dragging McKnight and Piasecki by their feet out of the venue.



McKnight said that once they were outside, a San Francisco Police sergeant threatened to have her sedated.



She said San Francisco Fire Department employees then strapped her to a gurney and wheeled her toward an emergency vehicle.



"While I was on the ground, handcuffed in front of the emergency vehicle, one of the firefighters came with a needle towards me and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and I flinched and I said, ‘No!’ what if I'm allergic, you can't just inject me,'” she said.



McKnight said the paramedic didn't ask her any medical questions and wouldn't tell her what she was injected with. She said she felt dizzy and began slurring her words.



“Giving an injection to a protester against her will is shocking and illegal,” Burris said, adding that officials violated McKnight’s Fourth Amendment right to control her own body.



She was taken for observation to a Kaiser Permanente hospital, which gave her a document showing she was given 5...