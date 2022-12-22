Ambulance workers in England to strike again in January
The action is a direct result of the government's refusal to negotiate over pay, union leaders say.
Members of the union in five ambulance services in England will walk out on January 11 and 23.
On Wednesday, ambulance workers including paramedics, control room workers and technicians will also walk out in England and Wales