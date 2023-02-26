Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

If you get health care coverage through Medicaid, you might be at risk of losing that coverage over the next year. Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program that's grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage. Many who'll no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can turn to the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Options may cost less than $10 a month. But out-of-pocket expenses and co-pays are often higher. And it's not certain that people's current doctors will be covered.