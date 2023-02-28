FDA claims it will "save lives" by silencing speech online, making sure no one is allowed to talk about natural medicine, prevention or cures
Published
(Natural News) One of the number-one priorities of the Biden regime’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is to combat “misinformation” online, which Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf claims is a “leading cause of death” in the United States. Califf cannot back this claim with any data or facts, of course, but those no longer matter. With...Full Article