Matt Hancock disputes claim he rejected care home Covid advice
Published
The ex-health secretary's spokesperson says leaked messages have been "doctored to create a false story".Full Article
Published
The ex-health secretary's spokesperson says leaked messages have been "doctored to create a false story".Full Article
Nearly 18,000 people died of Covid in care homes in England before testing was introdced
Matt Hancock has denied claims he ignored expert advice on care home testing during the coronavirus pandemic after leaked WhatsApp..