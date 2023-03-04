Can't take statins? New pill cuts cholesterol, heart attacks

In a major study, a new kind of cholesterol-lowering drug helped people who can’t take the first choice, pills called statins. Researchers tested the drug Nexletol in those hard-to-treat people and found it reduces the risk of heart attacks and other cholesterol-caused problems. Doctors already prescribe the drug together with a statin for certain high-risk patients. But people who can't or won't take statins because they sometimes cause muscle pain have limited alternatives. The research was published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology.