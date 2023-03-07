Scott Ritter explains to the Health Ranger that the West won't be able to stop Russia's advanced nuclear missiles and hyperglide vehicles
Published
(Natural News) Western powers are trumpeting the claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is sick and dying; is losing the war in Ukraine; and will soon run out of weapons and manpower to continue his fight against the West. Former United Nations (UN) weapons inspector Scott Ritter, however, says otherwise. In a powerful interview with...Full Article