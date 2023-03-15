Arkansas lawmakers OK anti-abortion monument at Capitol

An anti-abortion monument would be built near Arkansas' Capitol under legislation on its way to the governor's desk. The House on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow a “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The proposal requires the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement of the monument. The monument would mark the number of abortions that were performed before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. The proposal faced opposition from some anti-abortion Republicans who called the effort counterproductive. A near-total ban on abortions took effect in Arkansas with last year's court ruling.