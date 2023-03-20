Trump silent on abortion as '24 campaign pushes forward

No Republican has done more to restrict abortion rights than Donald Trump. But in the early days of the 2024 presidential contest, no Republican has worked harder to avoid the issue than the former president either. More than his GOP rivals, Trump is sidestepping the polarizing topic just nine months after he celebrated the Supreme Court's stunning decision to strip women’s constitutional right to abortion. Look no further than Trump’s trip to Iowa last week for evidence of his balancing act. Trump repeatedly refused to say whether he would support a federal abortion ban when asked. And in multiple public appearances, he didn't mention the word “abortion” once.