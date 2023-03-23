Arrest made in fire at planned Wyoming abortion clinic

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested on charges that she set fire to a building that was slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic. Police say 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green was arrested on Tuesday. She is suspected of starting the May 2022 fire at a building in Casper that was being renovated to house the Wellspring Health Access clinic. No one was injured in the blaze, but the fire delayed the clinic’s opening, which was initially planned for last summer. It was most recently scheduled to open next month. The arrest was announced Wednesday, hours after a judge temporarily blocked a ban on abortion that went into effect a few days ago.