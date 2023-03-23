Equatorial Guinea confirms 8 new cases of Marburg virus

Equatorial Guinea has confirmed another eight cases of the “highly virulent” Marburg virus, a deadly hemorrhagic fever with no authorized vaccine or treatment. The World Health Organization says that brings the country’s total number of cases to nine in the outbreak declared in mid-February. There are two known current outbreaks of Marburg on the African continent. Tanzania this week announced eight cases of Marburg, including five deaths. One of the people killed was a health worker. Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces.