Minnesota youth vaping trial of e-cigarette maker Juul opens

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to lead the opening statements Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs. He says the state is seeking more than $100 million in damages. It's the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial. Minnesota accuses Juul of unlawfully targeting young people with vaping products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. Most of the thousands of lawsuits Juul has faced nationwide have been settled, including 39 with other states and territories, and Juul says the state is depriving its citizens of money that could reduce smoking and vaping. Minnesota added tobacco giant Altria as a co-defendant.